Zacks: Brokerages Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Post -$1.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will report ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.30). Natera reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($6.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($5.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.83) to ($4.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. Natera’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $39.63 on Monday. Natera has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $89.80.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,445 shares of company stock worth $4,877,114. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Natera by 24.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

