Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,925,000 after acquiring an additional 295,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -297.14%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

