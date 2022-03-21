Zacks: Brokerages Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Earnings of $5.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) to post $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.79. RH posted earnings per share of $5.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $26.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.76 to $26.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $26.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.62 to $29.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RH.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $4.67 on Monday, hitting $369.83. The company had a trading volume of 445,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 52-week low of $320.81 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.59 and a 200 day moving average of $542.38. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.36.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

