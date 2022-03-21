Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) to report sales of $196.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $197.80 million. Unifi reported sales of $178.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $858.85 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $862.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Unifi by 274.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unifi by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Unifi by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UFI opened at $18.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $335.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.98. Unifi has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61.

About Unifi (Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.