Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Post $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,796 shares of company stock worth $309,341 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

