Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.44. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock opened at $121.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average of $160.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $110.54 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

