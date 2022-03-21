Zano (ZANO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $99,706.00

Zano (ZANO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002126 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $99,706.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,115,057 coins and its circulating supply is 11,085,557 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

