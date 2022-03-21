Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $549.14.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

ZBRA opened at $437.18 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $375.63 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

