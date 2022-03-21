Zel (ZEL) Hits Market Cap of $18.20 Million

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.43 or 0.00436203 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00092244 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00105121 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004062 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

