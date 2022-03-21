Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $490,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZNTL traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.95. 431,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,418. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.35. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

