Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 152,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,920,868 shares.The stock last traded at $2.74 and had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

