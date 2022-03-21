ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,221,022 shares.The stock last traded at $86.98 and had previously closed at $84.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $17.00 dividend. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 78.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

