Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) VP Chad F. Phipps Sells 35,149 Shares

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.03. The company had a trading volume of 56,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,591. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day moving average is $131.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 290,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.