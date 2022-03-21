Zions Bancorporation, National Association Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $67.85 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $525,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 18,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,119,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

