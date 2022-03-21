Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $195.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.73 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.19 and a 200-day moving average of $208.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

