ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Sees Large Volume Increase

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 161,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,843,362 shares.The stock last traded at $58.81 and had previously closed at $57.43.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.05.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $29,387.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $26,458,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,096,680 shares of company stock valued at $116,874,481. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

