$0.04 EPS Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Vonage reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vonage.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

VG stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

