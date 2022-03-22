-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Savara.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Caxton Corp grew its stake in shares of Savara by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 113,074 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 116,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,588. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.38 and a quick ratio of 16.38. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

