-$0.08 EPS Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1,901.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,990,000. State Street Corp grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 827,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 4,619.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 675,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 661,553 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,346,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 637,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AQB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 32.58 and a current ratio of 32.79. The firm has a market cap of $153.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.12. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

