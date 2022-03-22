-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in DHT during the third quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in DHT by 831.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.55 million, a PE ratio of -71.25 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

