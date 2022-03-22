-$0.12 EPS Expected for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perpetua Resources.

PPTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perpetua Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Perpetua Resources stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 103,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,572. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $283.86 million and a PE ratio of -6.83.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

