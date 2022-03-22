-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNSGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

SQNS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sequans Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,842. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $478.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

