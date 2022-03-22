-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VNET Group’s earnings. VNET Group reported earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VNET Group will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover VNET Group.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 3,726,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.24. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VNET Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in VNET Group by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VNET Group by 94.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period.

About VNET Group (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VNET Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.