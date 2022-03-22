$0.16 EPS Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 116,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.