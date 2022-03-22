$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. nVent Electric posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NVT stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.68. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after buying an additional 859,039 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 314,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,903,000 after buying an additional 133,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.