$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.49. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 70.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 36,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

