$0.50 EPS Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.61. Incyte posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. 115,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,247. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 and have sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 3,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,420,000 after purchasing an additional 770,736 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Incyte by 271.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 551,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after buying an additional 444,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

