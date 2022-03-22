$0.74 EPS Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 1,709.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,477,000 after buying an additional 4,118,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,459,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CDK Global by 264.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 954,088 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

