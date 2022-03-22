-$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Prothena reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Prothena stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 574,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,158. Prothena has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 80.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 7.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena (Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.