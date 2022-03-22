$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.04. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

