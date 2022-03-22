-$1.09 EPS Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.93). Redfin posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 194.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $2,971,625. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,467,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Redfin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.69.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

