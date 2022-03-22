$1.30 EPS Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.19. TFI International posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $111.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,574. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.98. TFI International has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,376,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

