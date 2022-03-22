-$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) to announce ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.82) and the highest is ($1.18). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.82) to ($4.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

ENTA traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.24. 131,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

