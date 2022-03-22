$1.62 EPS Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. UniFirst reported earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,267,000 after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in UniFirst by 25.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $30,180,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after buying an additional 69,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.95. 627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,401. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day moving average of $199.60. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $242.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

