$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.
Shares of RHI opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Robert Half International by 86.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Robert Half International by 50.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Robert Half International by 9.9% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 11,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
About Robert Half International (Get Rating)
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robert Half International (RHI)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.