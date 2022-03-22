$104.50 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) to announce $104.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $104.80 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $90.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $444.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.00 million to $445.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $511.27 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $512.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.
In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,945,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,189,000 after acquiring an additional 174,948 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
SPSC opened at $131.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.66. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42 and a beta of 0.81.
About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
