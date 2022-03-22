10,575 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,563,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,134,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.54 and its 200-day moving average is $170.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

