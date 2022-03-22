13,083 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.9% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.22 on Tuesday, hitting $355.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,302,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.73 and a 200-day moving average of $371.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

