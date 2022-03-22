13,244 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,046,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

