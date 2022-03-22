13,244 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RTX stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,046,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.
In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.
About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.