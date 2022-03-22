140,470 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for 2.1% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 130,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,672 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,133. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $44.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

