$15.69 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will report $15.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.90 million and the lowest is $15.49 million. Apollo Endosurgery reported sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year sales of $73.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $73.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $85.74 million, with estimates ranging from $85.18 million to $86.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

APEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

