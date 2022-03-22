15,600 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after buying an additional 469,503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after buying an additional 297,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,215,000 after buying an additional 372,174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.05. 98,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,715. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

