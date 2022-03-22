16,447 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 9,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.60 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

