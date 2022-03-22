16,605 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,506,000 after purchasing an additional 208,458 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3,414.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 205,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,754,000 after purchasing an additional 152,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,270. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

