$18.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) will post $18.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.61 billion and the highest is $19.13 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $19.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $72.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 billion to $74.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.97 billion to $78.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $282,258,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $273,394,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

