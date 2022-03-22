180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Shares Down 3.4%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 118,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 337,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 180 Life Sciences by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,556 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 104.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 69,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

