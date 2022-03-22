$184.72 Million in Sales Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) will post $184.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.22 million to $185.22 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $184.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $760.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.41 million to $766.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $802.99 million, with estimates ranging from $779.22 million to $826.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

