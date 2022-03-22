1MillionNFTs Price Tops $0.53 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $63,177.04 and $40,346.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.69 or 0.07041332 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,468.79 or 0.99989298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00042632 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.