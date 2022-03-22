$2.01 EPS Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total value of $722,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,991 shares of company stock worth $2,857,126 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,804. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.78. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

