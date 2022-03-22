$2.03 EPS Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $2.76. Lear posted earnings of $3.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $11.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $12.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.85 to $21.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $70,857,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,501. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.94. Lear has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.